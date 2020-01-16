RUAS Long Service Award presented to Wilbert

Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) President, Billy Martin presents Templepatrick man, Wilbert Rankin with the Society’s Bronze Service Award, recognising his contribution as a Steward for the past 33 years.

Since 1985, Wilbert has been a cattle steward having been co-opted onto Cattle Committee.

He was then subsequently elected to Council the following year.

Since the mid 1960’s Wilbert has been associated with pedigree black and white breeding and was Chairman of the Northern Ireland Breeders Club in 1983/85.

Wilbert also received the RUAS President’s Plate at the Annual Meeting last February.

Included in the picture is Alan Crowe, RUAS Chief Executive.

