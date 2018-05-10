Shoppers boost for Antrim Groups

South Antrim Community Transport and East Antrim Blind & Visually Impaired Group are the latest local organisations to benefit from Asda Foundation support through its Green Token Giving scheme.

Each of the groups received a £200 donation.

Providing transport for service users facing isolation and loneliness in rural areas, South Antrim Community Transport will use its donation to support days out over the summer months.

Assistant Manager, Lesley-Ann Millar, said: “We travelled over 162,000 miles last year with our 500 registered passengers, so we are very grateful to shoppers at Asda Larne for helping keep us on the road in the months ahead – especially at a time when budgets are stretched, and funding is increasingly difficult to secure.

“The work of our group extends far beyond travel – it’s about ensuring older and vulnerable users feel valued - and a part of the community. With over 15 volunteer drivers helping us to go on trips to Portrush and Ballycastle, as well as day-to-day journeys, it’s set to be a busy time ahead for the group, thanks to support from the Asda Foundation.”

East Antrim Blind & Visually Impaired Group will also use its £200 donation to fund travel for its members. The group, which meets monthly, has 30 registered service users.

Community Access Worker for RNIB, Sharon McClure, said: “From theatre trips and dinners to meeting over a coffee, the East Antrim Group is a lifeline for local members. We would like to say a big thank-you to the Asda Foundation for providing funds to help with the travel costs incurred by service users getting to meetings.

“With a group ranging in age from mid-40s to 94-years-old - coming together from all over East Antrim, it’s always a lively meet-up which will continue to take place thanks to the generosity and support of local shoppers at Asda Larne.”

Asda Larne Community Champion, Catherine McCallion, said: “I am delighted to be able to present the groups with their cheques from the Asda Foundation. Being out and about is an important part of my job as an Asda Community Champion and I look forward to seeing service users of South Antrim Community Transport and East Antrim Blind and Visually Impaired Group travelling and spending time together, thanks to the donation.

“It is important that everyone feels connected to their community – and because of this support with travel requirements, we can help and support local people facing loneliness or isolation.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about supporting the work of South Antrim Community Transport, can call 02893 342 455 or to find out more about East Antrim Blind and Visually Impaired Group, call Sharon McClure on 07951 746 093.