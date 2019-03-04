Stage comedy on tour

NI theatre company, c21, is bringing it’s latest production, ‘I Shall Wear Purple’, to local stages following a hugely successful opening night at the Grand Opera House in Belfast.

The production, now on tour, will be at the Old Courthouse in Antrim on Friday, March 15, and Cushendall Golf Club on Sunday, March 10.

Youth and experience collide in a scintillating, hilarious clash of culture in this new black comedy which stars local actress Stella McCusker and Patrick McBrearty. It’s pay at the door in Cushendall and call 02894 428 331 for details of the Antrim performance.