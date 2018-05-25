Summer Fete and Vintage Extravaganza on way to Loanends

Loanends Presbyterian Church is ready to host its ninth annual Vintage Extravaganza and Summer Fete on Saturday, June 2.

Generously sponsored by NFU Mutual Crumlin, Ashdale Farm and Rodney White, the popular annual event is expected to attract a large number of vintage tractors, classic cars and motorcycles, as well as stationary engines.

The vintage vehicles will assemble in the church car park, off the Seven Mile Straight, approximately six miles

from Antrim town, at noon.

Departing at 1pm, the tractor cavalcade will drive around country roads in the Printshop, Umgall, Gibsonstown, Aughnabrack and Sealstown areas.

The route will also include farm lanes.

The vintage and classic cars and motorbikes will depart shortly after the tractors and will travel along the Old Clady Circuit, venue for the first Ulster Grand Prix in 1922, and continue on the current Ulster Grand Prix course near Dundrod, creating quite a spectacle as in previous years.

The entry fee is £12 per vehicle or motorbike, which includes a barbecue lunch for the driver.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Robert Wallace said: “Our vintage road run and summer fete is growing from strength-to-strength.

“Everyone is welcome, and it promises to be a fun-filled day for all members of the family, with proceeds going to church funds and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.”

The summer fete will have a variety of stalls selling plants, home produce, crafts, ice cream and refreshments. Afternoon entertainment will include sideshows and birds of prey. Music will be provided by Mervyn Dickson and Glenavy Accordion Band.

Artisan blacksmith ‘Born in Fire’ will be doing demonstrations throughout the afternoon and various items will be for sale at the event.

Robert Wallace said: “We are also hosting a pet show at 2pm and are urging younger visitors to bring their pets along to join the fun. Entry is free and there are lots of prizes in the various categories. The pet show is kindly sponsored by Glenburn Veterinary Surgeons.”

Admission to the summer fete is £3 per adult, and primary school children £2.

All childrens’ activities are free. Entries will be accepted on the day.

Anyone requiring further information regarding vintage tractors or stationary engines should contact Robert Wallace on mobile 07581 006781.

Classic car enquiries should be directed to Norman White on mobile 07754 069593.

For all motorcycle enquiries contact Ormond Nesbitt on mobile 07973 924949.