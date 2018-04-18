Tesco offering more surplus food to community groups

Charities and community groups in Ballymena and the wider County Antrim are being invited to sign up to receive surplus food from their local Tesco store.

Across the UK, the supermarket distributes hundreds of thousands of meals to good causes every week as part of its Community Food Connection scheme, which is run in conjunction with food redistribution charity FareShare and powered by FoodCloud technology.

Almost 7,000 charities and community groups already receive surplus food from Tesco through the award-winning scheme, with recipients including older people’s lunch clubs, school breakfast clubs and charities working with vulnerable and homeless people.

However, more food is available, and Tesco is reaching out to groups in County Antrim to encourage them to find out more about how they could receive surplus food from the supermarket.

The surplus food available includes fresh produce such as fruit, vegetables, bakery products and chilled food like meat, cheese and ready meals.

Groups registered with the Community Food Connection are given scheduled collection days and receive a text alert to tell them what food is available at their local Tesco store.

They can then choose what they want from the surplus food on offer.

If you are a charity or community group in County Antrim that could benefit from the support of Community Food Connection then visit www.fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-go to find out more including how to sign up.