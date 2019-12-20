These are the UK’s favourite Christmas chocolates ranked by region - including Quality Street, Roses and Celebrations

But when it comes to the Christmas chocolates, there are some variations across the UK as to which flavours are the best of the best. To determine which flavours are the nation’s favourite, iProspect conducted a survey to uncover the most popular flavours by region. Do you agree with the top ranked chocs in your area?

1. East Anglia Quality Street: Milk choc block. Heroes: Dairy Milk. Celebrations: Maltesers Teasers. Roses: Cadbury Dairy Milk chunk

2. East Midlands Quality Street: Orange chocolate crunch. Heroes: Wispa. Celebrations: Maltesers Teasers. Roses: Tangy orange creme

3. North East Quality Street: Toffee finger. Heroes: Wispa. Celebrations: Maltesers Teasers. Roses: Golden Barrel

4. North West Quality Street: The green triangle. Heroes: Twirl. Celebrations: Maltesers Teasers. Roses: Golden Barrel

