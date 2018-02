The Old Courthouse in Antrim will be the venue for a performance of ‘The Time Machine’ on February 8 at 7.30pm.

It’s Rebecca Vaughan presents Elton Townend Jones’ new and radical interpretation of the HG Wells classic.

Recommended Age: 10 years +

Tickets: £14 & £12 (Concession) contact: The Old Courthouse Tel: 028 9446 3113 Book Online: www.theoldcourthousetheatre.com