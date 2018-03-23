Top Pramerica win for Daniella

A St Louis Grammar pupil has been named one of two All-Ireland Youth Volunteers of the Year at Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards.

Daniella Timperley from Randalstown and Niall Gosson from Dublin have been announced as the winners of the 2018 Awards of the prestigious all-Ireland youth initiative, which recognises young people for their motivation, service and impact on their local communities.

They were selected from hundreds of youth volunteers and recognised for the exemplary work in their local community at an awards’ ceremony, held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Both students received €1,000 for a charity of their choice, a gold medallion and a crystal trophy for their school.

In late April, Daniella and Niall will travel on an all-expenses paid trip to Washington D.C. to meet up with youth volunteers from across America and participate in the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards ceremony.

Daniella who has been involved with Women’s Aid ABCLN from a very young age, represented the charity on the BBC Children in Need Youth Panel helping to co-ordinate fundraising efforts and voicing the needs of those helped by Women’s Aid. Daniella has also volunteered in care homes, completed intergenerational projects with the elderly, helped at the homework club in the Ballymena centre with the younger children and at the Antrim summer scheme where she completed OCN Accreditations in mental health, domestic violence, understanding risks and self-esteem.

Andrea McBride, vice president, Pramerica Systems Ireland, said: “Both Niall and Daniella are amazing students and inspiring role models in their local communities. These awards are designed to shine a light on the commitment and dedication of young people in today’s society who give their free time to make their local communities a better place. All of our 2018 finalists carry out exceptional volunteer work with the ultimate goal of making the lives better of those in need.”