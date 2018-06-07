Tractor driving courses for teens at CAFRE

Many young members of farming families will be preparing to help out with tasks on the land over their school holidays.

This will inevitably involve everyone working with, and around, agricultural vehicles and the associated implements and trailers, so it is important to be aware of the legislation regarding vehicle licensing for young teenagers.

The Agriculture (Safety of Children and Young Persons) Regulation (Northern Ireland) 2006 and Approved Codes of Practice (ACoP) addresses the risks to young people from agricultural activities, and in particular those arising from

agricultural machinery and from hazards found in and around the farmyard.

From the age of 13 years you must obtain a certificate of competence in tractor driving in order to operate agricultural vehicles on the farm. During July and August, CAFRE are running courses for 13-15 year-olds at three campuses including their Greenmount Campus in Antrim, taught by experienced instructors who will guide young people through the training and assessment process. These courses are now available to view at the College website: www.cafre.ac.uk