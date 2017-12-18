Search

Transition Fair at Mossley PS

Mossley PS Transition Fair for all Primary schools in the Newtownabbey area will be held on January 9.
Mossley Primary School will once again open its doors to a variety of post-primary schools on Tuesday, January 9, when it holds its annual Transition Fair.

The fair has been successfully over the past few years and even got a mention in the school’s 2014 ETi report.

Mossley Primary is always keen to develop its links with post-primary schools in order to make transition for its Primary Seven pupils as smooth and as informed a process as possible and finds the Transition Fair helps with this process.