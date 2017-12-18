Transition Fair at Mossley PS

Mossley Primary School will once again open its doors to a variety of post-primary schools on Tuesday, January 9, when it holds its annual Transition Fair.

The fair has been successfully over the past few years and even got a mention in the school’s 2014 ETi report.

Mossley Primary is always keen to develop its links with post-primary schools in order to make transition for its Primary Seven pupils as smooth and as informed a process as possible and finds the Transition Fair helps with this process.