Trust celebrates improvements

A pilot scheme in Antrim Area Hospital using paediatric buzzers to provide reassuring communication to parents when children undergo surgery was among hospital improvements hailed at a recent Northern Health and Social Care Trust (NHSCT) celebration event.

The ‘Productive Operating Theatre (TPOT) Celebration Event’, held at the Seamus Heaney Homeplace in Bellaghy, marked the success of an improvement initiative across Antrim Area Hospital and Causeway Hospital theatres.

Quality improvement is a main priority for the Trust with an Innovation and Quality Improvement hub established to assist staff in taking forward ideas.

The Productive Operating Journey project was launched last January with the aim of improving patient and staff experience, reducing delays in getting the patient to theatre and increasing efficiency within theatre.

Mary Drummond, Northern Trust Theatre Nurse and Project Lead for the programme:, said: “The event had a very positive vibe, staff were excited by the improvements they have achieved in 2017 and we are all enthusiastic to see what improvements we can achieve in 2018 and beyond”.

Among measured improvements achieved in 2017 was the Antrim Area Hospital Paediatric Buzzers. The team piloted the use of communication buzzers given to parents when their child goes to theatre and when the child is ready for discharge from recovery, the buzzer vibrates and sounds an alarm, signalling that they can now go to theatre door and meet their child and return to the ward alongside them.

It was reported that feedback on the buzzers has been overwhelmingly positive with parents reporting less anxiety and a feeling of security knowing they will be contacted immediately when their child is ready to leave theatre.

The Trust is currently piloting the use of these buzzers in busy outpatient clinics including the diabetic antenatal clinic in Antrim Hospital.