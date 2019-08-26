Urgent warning after paddle boarders rescued at Portmuck

The Coastguard has issued an urgent warning over the dangers of currents around Portmuck Island following an alert this afternoon.

Portmuck Coastguard received a report of paddle boarders in difficulties at 3.10 pm.

A spokesperson said: “One made their own way ashore, the other two, who were sharing a board, stated they had paddled for 45 mins and were getting dragged out by the currents.

“One was rescued by a jet ski and the last person was rescued by Larne Inshore Lifeboat which was already out on a previous search for an inflatable which had been blown offshore from Ballygally.”

Portmuck Coastguard has stated that the dangerous currents around Portmuck Island are “unsuitable” for kayaks or paddle boards.