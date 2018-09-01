Which photo sums up summer of 2018 best?

An amateur photographer from Northern Ireland has won a UK-wide competition to find the best depiction of the perfect summer’s day.

Naomi McCloskey of Kilrea in Co Londonderry rose to our summertime challenge - called One Summer’s Day - of capturing a scene that sums up what summer is all about.

Readers were invited to send in images taken only on one particular day – Saturday, July 21 - that capture the perfect moments of the season. They contributed hundreds of images of fabulous scenery, family days out, children having fun and everything that captures the glory of this one day in time.

Naomi’s picture of her little daughter Jacie playing on beautiful Downhill Beach clinched the NI level of the competition - organised by Johnston Press, publishers of the News Letter, the Derry Journal and a series of weekly titles. She was recently presented with her prize of a £100 gift card to spend at competition sponsors, Gordons Chemist.

Naomi’s photo then went forward to the UK-wide level of the competition, where it has now been judged the best out of all the entries right across the entire Johnston Press group.

Delighted mum-of-three Naomi said it was because of her adorable young children that she started to take an interest in photography.

“My favourite quote is ‘A photograph is a pause button of life’ and I really believe that is true. I take my camera with me everywhere and love taking photos every day,” she said.

“I love landscapes as well as taking photos of the kids and entered this competition not thinking I could ever win. I took this photo on the beach with Jacie just ready for action with her little bucket – I think it sums up summer perfectly.

“I am delighted and overwhelmed to hear that I have. I am absolutely over the moon.”

Johnston Press NI Head of Content, Valerie Martin, added: “We were delighted at the level of interest in our competition and it was quite a task to select a winner. Thank you to all those who took part and hopefully enjoyed seeing their photos in print. A selection also ran online.

“It’s great that Naomi’s fabulous shot has now gone on to win the overall competition right across the entire Johnston Press group,” she said.

As well as winning Amazon vouchers, Naomi will be able to see her photograph published in the i newspaper, the national title owned by Johnston Press.