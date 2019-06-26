Winter fuel payment amounts to £100m says Lyons

East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons has said that a guarantee to maintain the Winter Fuel Payment in the “Confidence and Supply Agreement” has benefited older people in Northern Ireland and right across the United Kingdom.

Mr. Lyons was commenting after a Freedom of Information request revealed that older people have received over £100m in Northern Ireland over the past two years through the Winter Fuel Payment.

In a statement, Mr. Lyons said: “These latest figures indicate that, despite the unacceptable absence of devolved government, the DUP continue to deliver for our older people. In 2018/19, figures show that £51,513,600 was paid out to some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

“In 2017, the DUP secured a commitment in line with our manifesto to ensure the universal nature of the Winter Fuel Payment was maintained. This means that in the past two years, older people have received £103,741,600 in support which would have been put at risk without our agreement with the Conservative Party.

“Whilst Sinn Fein continue to hold the people of Northern Ireland to ransom over narrow political demands, the DUP are delivering additional resources for everyone.”