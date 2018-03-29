‘£15m to tackle severe winter-related road damage’

The announcement of additional funding for road repairs has been welcomed in east Antrim.

UUP Infrastructure spokesperson John Stewart MLA, said: “As an East Antrim representative, I can say with confidence that a large proportion of my constituency casework is related to complaints about the service provided by the Department for Infrastructure, and in particular, roads. Put bluntly, the current state of repair of our roads network is nothing short of a disgrace, and has reached the stage where it is endangering public safety.

“In the short term at least, the news is encouraging in that the roads maintenance opening baseline budget for 2018/19 is being increased to £75m with £15m being allocated to a specific roads recovery fund to help mitigate the damage caused by the severe winter weather and the legacy of underinvestment under the DUP/ Sinn Fein Executive in previous years.

“Guarantees that the winter service, street lighting repairs and two grass cuts will be budgeted for in this incoming year are also to be welcomed.”