1st Ballyclare crowned battalion champions

There was success for 1st Ballyclare Boys’ Brigade in the Junior Section 5-a-side tournament on January 25.

The Doagh Road side drew 2-2 with 1st Greenisland in their opening game, before beating 1st Raloo 3-0 and then recording an emphatic 6-0 win over 3rd Larne.

The boys then overcame 1st Greenisland 1-0 in the semi final to set up a clash with 3rd Ballyclare in the final.

1st Ballyclare held their nerve, winning the shield thanks to three goals.

As East Antrim champions, the boys will now represent the region in the Northern Ireland finals.

The finals will be held in Magherafelt Meadowbank sports arena on April 13.

Congratulating his team, Officer Mark Campbell said: “The boys were absolutely amazing and played their socks off, we couldn’t have asked any more of them. We are really proud of the effort they put in and their commitment to want to represent 1st

Ballyclare.”