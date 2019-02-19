£3.5m Greenisland House officially opened

A new £3.5m supported housing scheme in Greenisland was officially opened on Monday by the Department for Communities (DfC).

Greenisland House, which is a partnership between DfC, Choice Housing Ireland, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, Triangle Housing Association and the Housing Executive, will provide 32 supported living apartments, with a mix of one and two bedrooms.

The Housing Executive nominated Choice to work in partnership with the Northern Health and Social Care Trust and the Supporting People Programme to develop the scheme for older people in November 2012.

Michael McDonnell, group chief executive of Choice Housing said: “This scheme is testament to the collaborative working that we are committed to, ensuring we address the growing need for social housing across the region.

“This partnership between housing and healthcare professionals demonstrates how closely the two areas are connected.

“Greenisland House provides the right balance between safe, secure living and independence. For our residents, this is invaluable, particularly those who are dealing with mild levels of dementia. Knowing someone is there when he or she needs them can be the comfort they need.”

Greenisland House will accommodate older people, including those with mild to moderate dementia and mental health problems offering a balance between independent living and a safe support network when required.

Housing Support staff will be available daily by Triangle Housing Association, with care provided via a domiciliary care package.

Unveiling the project, Conrad Murphy, DfC, said: “This scheme illustrates that it is possible to provide a safe, homely environment for older people who require some additional support yet enables them to continue to retain their independence and dignity.”

Work on the scheme began in March 2015 and was carried out by MJ McBride Contractors and RPP Architects.

The former Greenisland House, which was demolished, previously occupied the site. The construction period took 18 months.