£4,000 cement mixer stolen in building site thefts

Police are investigating two reports of thefts from building sites in the Greenisland area.

The first took place between 7.00 pm on April 15 and 7.00 am, on April 16, at Chantry Gardens.

Appliances, boilers, radiators, tools and other items have been stolen from a newly-built property.

A spokesperson for PSNI Carrickfergus said: “This has delayed work and the contractors whose work tools have been taken now have to buy new equipment.”

The second incident occurred between 5.45pm on April 16 and 7.30am, this morning (Wednesday), at Shore Road, Greenisland.

Thieves stole a large cement mixer with an approximate value of £4,000.

The PSNI spokesperson stated: “These are contractors building in our area, investing in our area and doing a hard day’s work. Criminals are clearly avoiding such a work ethic, so help us support these workers.

“If you see anything suspicious in and around sites, report it immediately.

“Officers have been out speaking to as many contractors as we can in our area today making them aware and offering some crime prevention advice. However if you have any information, please call us on 101 or completely anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”