Access Diploma helps Danielle on her pathway to career in Accountancy

Danielle Boyle, who graduated in December from Northern Regional College with an Access Diploma in Social Sciences and Creative Arts, used the course as her pathway to a career in accountancy.

Danielle, who is from Newtownabbey, is now enrolled on the Accounting Technicians of Ireland course, a higher level apprenticeship work-based programme which allows students to earn while they work towards getting a nationally recognised professional qualification.

She admits though that it took her quite a while to settle into a course that she really enjoyed.

Commenting on her qualification, Danielle explained: “I did both a Level 2 Childcare course and then Level 3 Health and Social Care at the college but when I started the Access Diploma, I knew I had made the right choice.

“One of the subjects we studied was maths and this gave me back my love for numbers.

“I always loved maths at school but it was not until I was doing the Access course that I realised this was a career opportunity.”