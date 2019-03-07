Additional patrols after illegal dumping in Mallusk

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has warned of enforcement action against anyone found to be illegally fly tipping after rubble was dumped in the Mallusk area.

The local authority said it received a complaint on Monday that a tipper lorry load of construction/demolition-type waste had been deposited in a lay by at Antrim Road.

A council spokesperson said: “In response, a visit was carried out by the council’s Senior Enforcement Officer on March 4. Unfortunately no information could be found amongst the waste to determine who may be responsible for depositing it.

“A number of warning signs were erected in the area and a schedule of additional patrols will now be implemented. Enforcement action will be taken against any person or business found to be illegally fly-tipping waste in this manner.”

The spokesperson added: “The council’s Waste Operations manager made arrangements for all waste to be removed and a revisit carried out on March 7 confirmed that the lay by area is now clear.

“Should any member of the public witness any person or vehicle depositing waste, please contact Environmental Health on 028 9034 0160.”