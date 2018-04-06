Aggravated burglary: men armed with hatchet target Monkstown flat

Police appealing for information following an aggravated burglary at a flat in the Cashel Drive area of Monkstown last night (Thursday, April 5).

Detective Constable Robinson said “It was reported that at 8:30pm a number of males believed to be armed with weapons including a hatchet entered the property attacking the male and female occupants causing minor injuries before making off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1279 of 05/04/18. Or, alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and giv