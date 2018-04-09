Air Ambulance information session in Larne

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI) has issued a call for east Antrim volunteers to support its fundraising activity for 2018.

A total of 400 volunteers are needed to help AANI in its efforts to raise the £2million needed to keep the Air Ambulance NI operating its vital service for a full year

AANI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for the region and from its base in Lisburn it can reach any part of Northern Ireland in approximately 25 minutes. The service’s primary role is to deliver advanced critical care, benefitting those whose lives are at serious risk following significant injury or trauma by bringing urgent medical assistance directly to the patient at the scene. The air ambulance has been tasked on over 280 missions since it launched in July 2017.

AANI, which estimates that this year it will be attending over 300 events, has organised a series of information sessions for people who are interested in volunteering including one this Saturday (April 14) at Auction House, Market Yard in Larne, 10am – 12pm.

Grace Williams, AANI area fundraising manager for Belfast and Antrim, said: “A range of volunteer roles are available to suit your skills and time available. For example, it may be that you want to help at a couple of events each year; or you could volunteer in your own time, placing collection boxes in your own community. If you would like to get involved please contact us by email at info@airambulanceni.org or call us on 028 9262 2677.”