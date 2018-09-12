All the fun of Straid’s end of summer fair

Straid Village and District Community Group has hosted its annual summer fair.

The organisers were delighted to see many of the villagers and people from further afield come together to enjoy a fun day with something for everyone.

Ballyduff Silver Band entertained fairgoers.

The event featured vintage tractors, inflatables, rodeo bull, face painting, nail painting, tattoos, stalls, refreshments, home grown produce and baking competitions.

Further attractions included farm yard olympics (kindly organised by Straid Young Farmers Club)and War Years Remembered Museum.

Entertainment throughout the fair was provided by Ballyduff Silver Band, McKay School of Irish Dance, the Irish Dragoons and the Knockagh Singers.

The Deptuy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman John Smyth, was in attendance and enjoyed chatting with fairgoers and stall holders.

Rodeo fun at Straid summer fair.

He also helped with the presentation of awards which were given for the recently held inaugural Best Kept Garden competiton and for home grown produce and home baking, including categories for children to enter.