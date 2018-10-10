Alliance candidate selected for Ballyclare DEA

Gary English has been named the Alliance Party’s candidate for Ballyclare ahead of the local government elections set to take place in May 2019.

Married with three children, Gary has lived and worked in Ballyclare for 35 years and is passionate about delivering on the bread and butter issues that matter to local people.

Having come to Alliance from the Ulster Unionist Party, Gary said he was “looking forward to knocking local doors and spreading his and the Alliance Party’s core values and beliefs.”

He currently sits on the Ballyclare and District community policing forum, the committee of the Ballynure and District Community Association and is a member of Mindwise.

He added: “I’m delighted to have this opportunity to step forward and bring a fresh approach to local politics. I joined Alliance because it’s a party which best represents my core values and beliefs – that Northern Ireland works better when we place a focus on sharing, integration and celebrating our great diversity. Alliance is my natural political home.

“Locally, my experience in business and bringing up a family in Ballyclare has left me well placed to work hard for our area – I want to see it grow and develop. I want to see more facilities for our young people, for the elderly and those with special needs. I want to see a boost to cottage industry, to make it easy for start-ups, who need help and encouragement.

“Local politics plays an important role in all our lives – from planning to tourism and economic development– so it’s important we elect people ready to work to deliver for everyone and help create a more transparent accountable system.”