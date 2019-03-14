Alliance candidates selected for Newtownabbey

A total of six Alliance Party candidates have been selected to stand in Newtownabbey in the upcoming Local Government Election.

Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, May 2 to elect representatives to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Ald Tom Campbell has been selected to contest the election in the Threemilewater DEA. He will be joined on the ballot paper by Julie Gilmour.

Cllr Billy Webb is to stand in the Macedon DEA.

Sitting councillor Julian McGrath will contest the Glengormley Urban DEA.

Former NI21 candidate Gary English is to stand in Ballyclare and Victoria McAuley has been selected to stand in the Airport DEA.

Commenting on the selections, South Antrim Alliance MLA, John Blair said: “A great team for 2019. Proud to be part of it.”