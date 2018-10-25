Anger as fly tippers target cemetery

Newtownabbey residents have been angered after a number of household items were dumped in a cemetery in the borough.

It is understood items including a microwave oven and a clothes horse were illegally discarded in Our Lady’s Acre Cemetery at Longlands Road this week.

Macedon DUP representative, Cllr Thomas Hogg MBE has hit out at those responsible for dumping rubbish in the grounds of the cemetery.

Cllr Hogg said: “It is hard to find the words to describe those who would dump household rubbish within the precincts of a cemetery.

“I have spoken with local people who are understandably angry that this sacred place has been defiled in such a way.

“Those responsible are beyond contempt. I am grateful to council staff who responded quickly to the complaints of local residents and had the area cleared.”

It is understood the rubbish was removed by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council staff on October 24.

The Times has contacted the local authority for comment.