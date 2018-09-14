Anne retires after over 30 years of devoted service to the local community

Staff from Four Seasons Healthcare recently celebrated the retirement of a dedicated and long serving member of staff, Anne Olver.

Anne commenced work in Edenmore Care Home as a staff nurse on night duty in 1985 and having been promoted to deputy and then to manager remained in Edenmore until its closure.

She has remained with Four Seasons Healthcare in the role of Support Manager helping specifically in the development and training of staff within the company and their internationally recruited nurses.

A special event to mark her retirement was held at Jordanstown Care Home on Wednesday, August 29.

Wishing Anne all the best in her retirement, a spkesperson for Four Seasons Healthcare said: “Her support and loyalty coupled with a high standard of nursing care will be a big loss both to the company and to the people of the local community where she has served so faithfully over the years.

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish her all the best in the future.”