Antrim and Newtownabbey to get 300 new social homes

Almost 300 new social homes are planned in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough between now and 2021.

The statistics were part of the Housing Executive’s annual presentation to councillors at their monthly meeting.

Members heard that during 2018/19, £18.52m will be invested in upgrading and maintaining properties, to support the delivery of new homes, supporting people to live independently, increasing the energy efficiency of homes and providing grant aid in the private sector.

Speaking at the Housing Investment Plan (HIP) presentation, Colm McQuillan, the Housing Executive’s director of Landlord Services, said: “The Housing Executive works hard to maintain a good working relationship with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and it is important this continues.”

“Lots of work needs to be done to meet housing need, to improve housing stock and to provide support for the most vulnerable in our community. We will continue to play our part to ensure this work is delivered efficiently and effectively.”

This year the organisation will spend £11.58m in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area on planned and response maintenance to its homes. This will include outside maintenance work to 803 properties, heating installation in 318.

Next year, it plans to invest almost £2.82m on stock improvements and adaptations for persons with a disability. During 2018/21, in partnership with housing associations, around 299 new homes are planned throughout the borough.

The Housing Executive says its endeavours to support the most vulnerable members of society through its Supporting People Programme. In 2018/19, it will invest over £2.47m for housing support services.

The Housing Executive currently funds 45 accommodation-based services for 912 service users in the council area as well as one floating support services for 20 service users. It continues to contribute to the private sector through grants to help adapt homes and to support people living in their own home, for longer. Last year, it approved 77 disabled facilities grants and 11 repair grants as well as a small number of home repair assistance and renovation grants totalling £647k.

Frank O’Connor, the Housing Executive’s North Regional manager, said: “Our Antrim and Newtownabbey teams provide a high quality, dedicated housing service to the area. Working alongside our Customer Services Unit, Accounts and Housing Benefit teams, we provide our tenants and the wider community with an effective and efficient service.”

“We are committed to investing in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area, to improve the lives of people in our community.”