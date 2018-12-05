Antrim Coast dancers to host make-up ‘masterclass’

Antrim Coast Dance Academy is hosting a make-up masterclass on Thursday December 13 to help with funding for 2019.

The evening will include a make-up lesson by Gillian, from Cocoa Beauty Parlour, who will be demonstrating “JAMMco” cosmetic products.

There will be a number of exclusive offers on the night and each attendee will receive a complimentary gift bag.

The masterclass will be held upstairs at The Olderfleet bar, starting at 7.30pm and will end with live music from Larne singer Keni B.

Tickets cost £15 and are available to purchase through the Antrim Coast Dance Academy’s Facebook page.