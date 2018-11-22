Antrim Road reopens after early morning bus collision

Police have advised that the Antrim Road has reopened in both directions.

The route was closed this morning following a road traffic accident.

A collision occurred in the vicinity of Ben Madigan Prep School, this morning.

It is understood that a bus was involved.

A spokesperson for Translink said: “We can confirm a route 1J Metro bus was involved in a serious incident at Grays Lane on the Antrim Road at 6.25 am this morning.

“A man has been taken to hospital. Emergency services and the PSNI attended the scene.”