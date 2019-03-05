Aontú selects candidate for Ballyclare

Former Sinn Féin TD and Leader of new political party Aontú, Peadar Tóibín, has announced the name of the party’s first-ever candidate selected to contest upcoming elections to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Dr Aine Ni Laoghaire will be the party’s candidate for Ballyclare.

The 48-year-old mother of eight is a former political prisoner originally from west Belfast.

Aine, who now lives in Ballyeaston, gained a PhD in Human Rights Law from the Open University whilst in HMP Maghaberry and is a fluent Irish speaker.

Commenting on her selection, a party spokesperson said: “If elected she will pursue the full implementation of bi-lingual Irish-English street signage in Ballyclare and surrounding villages.

“Aine is proudly pro-life and opposes any liberalisation of abortion law in the six counties. She has a keen interest in traditional Irish music and is a published poet.”

The Times understands additional Aontú candidates will be announced for Airport, Antrim and Glengormley Urban DEAs in due course.