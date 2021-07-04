Appeal after M2 motorway hit-and-run
Police are appealing for dashcam footage that may help in their investigations into a hit-and-run incident near Sandyknowes roundabout.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 3:36 pm
Roads Policing officers from Steeple are asking any motorists who may have witnessed the collision on Monday 28, June 28 at around 2,15pm on the M2 (southbound) in the vicinity of Sandyknowes to get in touch.
They say damage was caused to a car by items spilled from a trailer towed by a dark-coloured car.
If you have any information or dashcam footage, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 1613 of 28.6.21