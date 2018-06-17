Appeal for information after church burglary

Police are appealing for information after the burglary of a church in Newtownabbey.

According to a police spokesman it happened in the Church Road area of Newtownabbey. It was reported to the PSNI on June 15.

Sergeant Chris Tate said: “We believe that entry was gained to the premises sometime between 8pm on Thursday night (June 14) and 12.45pm on Friday lunchtime (June 15). Damage was caused to both the inside and outside of the church when padlocks were either cut or removed. Doors to both the boiler house and vestry were kicked and damaged with some type of implement. A fire extinguisher was also let off in the building.

“At the moment, it would appear that nothing was taken from the church.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information about this incident or who saw any suspicious activity in the area overnight to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 686 of 15/6/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”