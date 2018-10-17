Appeal for missing man (42) to make contact with family

Police and the family of missing Newtownabbey man are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

Robert Holmes (42) was last seen in the Lakeview Avenue area of Newtownabbey on October 17.

He is described as being 6ft tall, slim build with dirty fair hair, blue eyes and has facial stubble. He is believed to have been wearing a dark waterproof coat, grey/black hooded top and a green monkey hat.

The PSNI are appealing for Robert to make contact with police or his family, or if anyone knows of his whereabouts, has sighted him or has any information please contact Newtownabbey on 101 quoting reference number 557 17/10/19.