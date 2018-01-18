Appeal to owners after suspected cruelty case

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has urged pet owners to be vigilant in the wake of an alleged animal cruelty incident in the area.

A Glengormley resident contacted the Times last week to voice their concerns about a suspected attack on their pet cat.

Detailing the incident, the resident said: “My cat went missing around Halloween. When I found her two days later, her leg was broken in three places and her ear was sliced.

“I took her to the vet following the incident. I’ve now had it confirmed that they believe that some sort of blade was used to slice the ear, so it appears my cat has been attacked.

“It’s shocking that this has happened and I just want to warn other pet owners to be vigilant.”

Commenting on the issue, a council spokesperson said: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Animal Welfare Officers have confirmed that this specific incident was not reported to them at the time, or in the months following.

“Furthermore, they have not received any other complaints of a similar nature.

“We would advise residents to report any suspicious behaviour such as someone approaching animals, looking in gardens or under vehicles to the council’s Animal Welfare Officers immediately, so that they can investigate.

“If any pet owner has concerns about the welfare of their own animal, again please contact us on 0300 200 7840.”

Speaking to the Times in the wake of the incident, a local animal rights campaigner, who wished to remain anonymous said: “If individuals do not like cats they still have no right to harm them.

“The cats are family pets and it’s most disturbing to find a pet with deliberate injuries. Children can be the family members who find their pet with the injuries and that’s a sight that stays with them for a long time.

“Any information regarding animal cruelty must be reported to the PSNI and the local council animal welfare department, who have the powers to investigate further.”