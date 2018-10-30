‘Appearing on TV is like Christmas’ says Krystal

Newtownabbey woman Krystal Allen is to feature in a second television show to be screened next week.

Krystal wil be taking part in a new BBC antiques programme “Make Me a Dealer” which will be hosted by former “Flog It” presenter Paul Martin.

Krystal Allen is a volunteer at the World of Owls sanctuary.

She explained: “It is an exciting new antiques show, I buy antiques at auction and then we travelled all over Northern Ireland, selling them.

“Since I was a little girl, I have loved car boot sales and bargain hunting. I love going online and finding bargains. Taking part in this show was a dream come true.”

Krystal said that she had no previous experience of buying and selling antiques but she indicated that taking part in the show has given her experience and she has since set up her own antiques business.

She went on to say that filming for “Make Me a Dealer” took place in August at venues in England and in Northern Ireland.

Krystal took part in the dating show "Take Me Out".

After spending her own money making a purchase at an auction in Shropshire, the items had to be shipped back to Belfast, at her own expense, where she set about trying to sell them.

“I did the show to raise money for charity, for World of Owls Sanctuary, in Randalstown, where I have been a volunteer for the past two years. All money which I raised from the show has gone to the sanctuary.

“On the show, we travelled to Randalstown, visited the sanctuary and held all the birds.”

Previously, Krystal took part in the TV dating show “Take Me Out” in 2016.

“I apply for all the TV shows. I like being on TV. It is like Christmas.”

Krystal can be seen on “Make Me a Dealer” on Thursday November 8, at 4.30pm, on BBC One.