Applications open for Miss Earth pageant

The Richmond Shopping Centre Miss Earth competition is looking for girls aged between 17-28 to represent Newtownabbey at the grand final in July.

The event will be staged at the Waterside Theatre in Londonderry on July 28.

After the eventual beauty winner is crowned she will join the winners from over 100 countries vying for the chance to become an ambassador for environmental protection campaigns worldwide.

The current Richmond Centre Miss Earth, Christie Van Schwaylk said: “It was such an amazing experience to take part in one of the world’s biggest beauty events with a difference!

“I learned so much about the importance of protecting the environment and that even small changes can make a big difference. While representing and raising awareness about Northern Ireland I was able to visit orphanages, schools, rural communities who had been devastated by environmental damaging typhoons, helping to plant trees and build flood defences, river clean-ups, environmental seminars to end with the glamorous side of the final night which three million people have the opportunity to watch.

“I can’t believe I will be handing over my title to the next very lucky girl in July. I’ll be happy for whoever wins it next. There is no real downside to the title. Winning Miss Earth really opened doors for me. The role really does give you added conscience and you become very aware of ecological issues. I think twice about recycling and leaving the lights on or even the TV on standby.”

Entries will be judged by the Marketing Manager at the Richmond Shopping Centre.

To be in with a chance of winning a place in the final send an email with your name, age, recent photograph and marked “Antrim Entry” to director@missearth.co.uk