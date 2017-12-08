Arrest after video posts of car being driven at 150mph

Police have arrested a man after videos appeared online of a car apparently being driven at 150mph.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for dangerous driving.

Car towed

PSNI Craigavn posted a photo of a car being towed with an image of a dashboard speedometer capturing a speed of 241 kilometres per hour.

According to police that translates to 150mph.

On their Facebook page, the police said: “If you’re going to driver her like you stole her, we’re going to drive her like we towed her!

“If you can afford a nice car, good for you. Remember though, driving is a privilege, not a right. This yoke is now getting a free lift to be examined by us, thanks to how the driver was alleged to be driving.

“This job started, again, with you. We had reports of videos appearing online, one of which incuded the screen shot as per picture. To save you the maths, that works out at around 150 mph.

“Our investigation will be looking at where this happened, when this happened, and who was driving.

“At the same time as this vehicle was seized for calibration checks, a male was arrested for dangerous driving.

“If you’re going to post videos online of you being a muppet, don’t for one second think that people on your friends list won’t take action. If you hit someone or something at 150mph, there will be no need for an ambulance. There will be no walking away.”