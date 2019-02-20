Arthurs to contest election as independent

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council representative, Cllr David Arthurs, has announced he is to stand in May’s Local Government Election on an independent mandate.

Cllr Arthurs, who represents the Ballyclare DEA on the local authority, will be seeking re-election in the town.

He was elected onto the council on a TUV ticket in 2014 with 750 first preference votes.

He subsequently left Traditional Unionist Voice to join the UUP.

Mr Arthurs currently sits as an independent after resigning from the Ulster Unionist Party last year.

Commenting on social media, he said: “On Thursday, May 2 I will once again be looking for the support from the good people of my home town, Ballyclare.

“I want them to put their faith in me to represent them on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.”