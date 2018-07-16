Artists to invade Carrick Castle

East Antrim artists are invading Carrickfergus Castle to showcase their work as part of a new residency programme this summer.

Every Sunday until August 26, one of the borough’s finest artists will showcase their work from 11am to 4pm at the venue.

A wide range of work will feature across the mediums of sculpting, felting, textile artistry, jewellery making, painting, drawing, contemporary watercolour, ceramics and mosaics.

The artists taking up the residency all have connections to Mid and East Antrim, whether they work, live or grew up in the borough.

Some local names include Larne’s mosaic artist Dawn Aston, sculptor Miguel Neves and Islandmagee painter Audrey Kyle. Textile artist Shelley Steele will exhibit, along with watercolour artist Rosalind Fair and ceramic creator Sasha McVey. Ann Caldwell, who makes beaded jewellery featuring freshwater pearls will also be exhibiting.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar said: “This is a great use of the fantastic backdrop of the castle to show off our local talent and our heritage sites at the same time. It’s really amazing to see such creative, local talent, all inspired by the borough they live or work in. This is just another event, that we are working with our partners in the Department for Communities, to help drive footfall to this valuable tourist attraction and what better place to showcase the area’s promising future talent, than in a place steeped in history.

“The ‘Sunday Artists in Residency’ will be located in the vaults and is accessible through normal admission charges, so why not fit it in with a tour of the castle and lunch or a coffee in one of our local eateries. There may even be time for some shopping in the town centre as well, so what better way to spend a day out.”

For more information visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/events