Asda customers advised to be ‘wary’ of ducks

Shoppers at a local supermarket are being urged to be vigilant in the store’s car park after a number of ducks appear to have set up home at the site.

The Times understands that at least three ducks started staying in the car park at the Ballyclare branch of Asda last month.

Unfortunately, one of the birds died over the Easter break after an incident in the Park Street car park.

Commenting on the issue, an Asda spokesperson said: “We have attempted to move on the ducks for their own safety, however, our feathered friends appear determined to call our carpark their home.

“We are advising customers to be wary of them until they go.”