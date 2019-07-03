Ashgrove ‘Wonderland’ boosts Nursery funds

Ashgrove Nursery School transformed into an Alice in Wonderland themed paradise for their Mad Hatter’s Tea Party fundraiser.

There was plenty for the kids (and parents) to do with bouncy slides, a play bus, tombola, nail painting, glitter tattoos, cake decorating, raffles and cake sales.

The event was also visited by PSNI Newtownabbey and the children were able to step inside a police vehicle, try on a police officer’s hat and even press the button of a siren.

Mrs Barr, Principal of Ashgrove Nursery School said: “At a time when money allocated to schools is at an all-time low, fundraisers such as this are an essential way for us to raise additional money to ensure that pupils are continuing to receive the best education, despite funding pressures.

“Reaching out to our neighbours and the wider community is important to Ashgrove Nursery School, so it was great to see so many former, present and future pupils join us at the tea party. I am delighted that we raised an amazing £1400+.

“We would like to thank everyone who came along and also those who helped to organise the event and volunteered their time in order to make it so successful.”