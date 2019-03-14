Ashlee’s fundraiser to go ahead after she loses cancer fight

A fundraiser organised to raise funds for treatment for Greenisland woman Ashlee Blair who has sadly passed away will go ahead as planned.

Ashlee, who had been suffering from breast cancer, died on March 6 at the age of 30 leaving behind three young children

A celebration of her life took place on Tuesday followed by commital at Roselawn Crematorium in Belfast.

Her brother Samuel has said that a fundraiser organised for the RAOB Buffs Club in Carrick on March 29 will go ahead as planned in line with Ashlee’s wishes with any money raised on the night to go to her partner Peter and three children, Amelia, aged four, Peter, three and Conor, two.

A GoFundMe page with a £10,000 fundraising target, which has now been exceeded, was set up by her family to help pay for her care, her funeral and to support her children in the future.

Ashlee, a care assistant, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2016 and after an initial recovery period, she had a relapse and was diagnosed with stage four cancer shortly before Christmas last year.

She passed away in the oncology ward of Belfast City Hospital surrounded by her family after her condition deteriorated.

Ashlee is survived by her parents Stephen and Michelle, brothers, Samuel and Stephen and sister Lauren.