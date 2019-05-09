Ballyboley shed fire closed A8 road

An investigation is taking place into a blaze which caused the closure of the A8 road in both directions yesterday evening.

Four appliances, from Larne and Ballyclare Fire Stations, attended the fire in a large shed off the Ballyboley junction.

Twenty-one fire fighters were involved in tackling the blaze.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire fighters removed a number of gas cylinders and crews wearing breathing apparatus were quickly able to bring the fire under control using two fire fighting jets.”

Crews remained on scene for several hours to dampen down the fire and investigate the cause of the fire before the road was reopened.

The A8 was closed between the Ballynure and Ballyboley junctions causing disruption for commuters.