Ollardale Community Group, in Ballyclare, will be holding a children’s Christmas party on Friday evening (December 14).

It will take place at Ballyclare Community Concerns, opposite the primary school, from 7.00 pm until 9.00 pm.

The cost of admission is £1.

Meanwhile, the Christmas tree lights will be switched on in the Ollardale estate, at the large green, on Saturday December 15, at 3.30 pm.

Everyone welcome.