Ballyclare High students secure places in national Poetry Aloud final

Two pupils from Ballyclare High reached the national final of the annual Poetry Aloud competition.

The event is organised by the National Library of Ireland (NLI) and Poetry Ireland, in partnership with UCC.

Leah.

Jonathan Marshall (Year 8) and Leah McDonald (Year 11) will represent the Rashee Road school at the final on Friday, December 7 at the National Library of Ireland, Dublin.

Poetry Aloud is an annual poetry speaking competition for post-primary school students across the island of Ireland.

Since its launch in 2007, it has grown enormously with more than 1,700 entries received in 2018.

Jonathan and Leah participated in the semi-finals which took place earlier this month at the NLI, and saw 125 participants from 82 schools vie for a place in the final.

The final event will see 29 students from across the country compete in the junior, intermediate and senior categories for the Seamus Heaney Poetry Aloud Award.

Each category winner will receive €300 as well as book tokens to the value of €300 for the winner’s school library.

An overall winner will be chosen from the three category winners and will receive a further €200, the Seamus Heaney perpetual trophy.