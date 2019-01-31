Ballyclare Mini Rugby section support people living with Motor Neurone Disease

People living with Motor Neurone Disease are set to benefit thanks to a fundraising effort conducted at Ballyclare Rugby Club.

A packed fundraising family night hosted by Mini Rugby at Ballyclare Rugby Club was attended by parents and children from Primary 1 to Year 12.

A total of £1,000 was raised at the event. The funds have been presented to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to go towards researching the causes of Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and investigating potential cures. It also makes grants to individuals suffering from MND to enable them to live as fulfilled a life as possible.

Ex-Scotland rugby union international Doddie Weir founded the charity and has MND.

Doddie has said: “To be told you have Motor Neurone Disease is devastating news. From the start, I wanted to do something to help people who were going through the same as me. We are committed to helping find a cure for this devastating disease but also helping people whose lives have been affected by MND.”

Each year the Convener of the Ballyclare Mini Rugby Section chooses a charity to donate to. This year’s Convenor, Bob Beckwith, chose the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

He said: “There are many worthy causes out there and many rugby-focussed charities, but I was particularly moved by Doddie’s situation, especially so when I saw him walk out at Murrayfield surrounded by his family.”

Chris Henry, ex-Ulster and Ireland international player, commented: “It’s great to see such a fantastic contribution to a very worthy cause. Doddie’s battle with MND and how he has fought it is an inspiration to us all and I would like to congratulate Ballyclare RFC Mini Section for such a tremendous effort in raising this money for Motor Neurone Disease Research.”

For more information about the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, check out www.myname5doddie.co.uk