Ballyclare’s Chosen Dream wins at Stratford Racecourse

Ballyclare’s Chosen Dream eased to victory in the hands of Mark O’Hare in the 60th running of the recent Pertemps Network Stratford Foxhunters Champion Hunters’ Chase.

The horse, sponsored by Ballyclare-based Hagan Homes, won at Stratford Racecourse in England at the long price of 66/1!

His stable companion and last year’s runner-up, Balnaslow, also sponsored by Hagan Homes, came fourth.

Both horses were formerly owned by the late ‘grand old lady’ of local horse racing, Margaret ‘Peggy’ Hagan, an ardent supporter of jump racing for decades.

They are now owned by Mrs Hagan’s daughter, Margaret Simpson, who is also from Ballyclare.

James Hagan, Founder and Chair of Hagan Homes said: “Stratford Racecourse is one of England’s leading small jumps racecourses.

“We are absolutely delighted that our family and trainer Graham McKeever are keeping the flame of Peggy’s dream burning bright.”