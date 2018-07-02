Ballyclare to get ultrafast broadband boost

Virgin Media has announced that it is extending its network and connecting up to 5,000 homes and businesses in Ballyclare.

As part of its ‘Project Lightning’ network expansion programme, the company is expanding its ultrafast broadband network across Northern Ireland.

Work is underway already with completion expected by the end of 2019.

Conor Harrison, regional director at Virgin Media, said: “Time-strapped families and small businesses across Ballyclare will soon be benefiting from our brilliant broadband service. Laying new fibre means we have to dig up roads and pavements but we will do our best to minimise any disruption to the community.”

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Michael, said: “It is fantastic to see Virgin Media invest in our borough to ensure up to 5,000 homes will have access to fibre broadband connectivity.”

The company says it will be hosting community information events which will give residents and businesses the opportunity to ask any questions or raise any concerns they may have.