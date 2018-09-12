Ballynure prepare for crunch tie with Crumlin Star

Ballynure Old Boys are calling on the local community to come and support them in the third round of the Steel and Sons Cup.

They will take on Crumlin Star at Mossley Pavilion on Saturday, September 15, with the game kicking off at 2.30pm.

The team progressed to this stage after beating Saintfield United 3-2 at Saintfield in the second round. Marc Campbell scored a memorable hat trick in this game, to set up this week’s match with the north Belfast side.

The Newtownabbey-based club reached the third round last season, losing out to Newington YC and are hoping to go one better this time round.

Since winning the treble in 2014/15 season, Ballynure have not enjoyed the best of times having a different manager each season for the last couple.

This year, local men and ex Ballynure players Stephen Taylor and Barry Penny have stepped in to try and settle everything and rebuild the club.

With strong competition in the league from sides such as Bangor, Ballymoney, St James and Glebe, the coaches know it will not be an easy fix.

However, players are putting in good performances and the squad are starting to see positive results.

The 3-2 win against Saintfield in the last round appears to have kick started Ballynure’s season as they then went on to record their first points of the season in the league, beating Sofia Farmer 3-1.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash, Manager Stephen Taylor said: “We have been drawn against a very tough and quality side in Crumlin Star, but it’s a cup game after all and on our day we are capable of beating anyone.

“I hope to have a near full strength squad with some key players returning from injury. So we are looking forward to the match and will hope to be in the draw for the next round.

“All support is welcome and we hope people can get down and enjoy the game.”

Ballynure Old Boys would like to thank their match sponsors, Sportsman’s Inn, Luc Bailie @ The Physio Room and Ian Fleck Signs and Graphics.